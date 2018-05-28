‘Dance’ back at Chippa

Malesela re-signed as new coach just 12 days after Heric given position

In a bizarre turn of events, Chippa United have re-signed former coach Dan “Dance” Malesela only 12 days after announcing that Serbian Vladislav Heric had been handed the job. The club issued a statement confirming Malesela’s shock appointment on social media and their website yesterday afternoon, only eight months after firing him for non-performance.

