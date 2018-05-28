Elephants culled by second-half WP onslaught

It will go down in rugby’s record books as the bloody second-half massacre of EP’s Elephants at the Police Rugby Club at Kemsley Park. Rugby in Port Elizabeth, still battling to recover from a financial crisis, endured another body blow when they were thrashed 75-28 by Western Province. At half time, with EP enjoying a surprise 21-19 lead, the home crowd thought their team might be in with a chance of pulling off an upset SuperSport Rugby Challenge win.

