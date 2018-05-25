All bets off in Motherwell league race

New log leaders in the Motherwell premier soccer league could emerge this weekend.

Showvillage United, who have a two-point lead, play SUBS at the NU9 Stadium tomorrow and Young Madrid on Sunday in two tough encounters.

Shinning Stars, who lost their position at the top of the log last week, could regain their place with maximum points against Tomorrow Stars tomorrow and Young Tigers on Sunday.

Royal Bucks are waiting in the wings should Showvillage and Stars stumble. They play Valencia tomorrow and City Rangers on Sunday.

The fixtures are: Premier league, tomorrow, NU9:

9am: Highland Spurs v City Rangers,

10.30am: Real Aces v Young Ideas,

12.00: Real Strikers v Wells United,

1.30pm: Manchester FC v Young Tigers,

3pm: Manchester United v Young Madrid.

NU11:

9am: Happy Stars v Crystal Palace,

10.30pm: Showvillage v SUBS,

12.00: Amathole United v FC Angels,

1.30pm: Shinning Stars v Tomorrow Stars,

3pm: Royal Bucks v Valencia

Sunday, NU9:

9am: FC Angels v Real Aces,

10.30am: Wells United v Tomorrow Stars,

12.00: Amathole United FC v Valencia,

1.30pm: Highland Spurs v Manchester FC,

3pm: City Rangers v Royal Bucks.

NU11:

9am: Happy Stars v Manchester United,

10.30pm: Crystal Palace v Real Strikers,

12.00: Young Ideas v SUBS,

1.30pm: Young Tigers v Shinning Stars, Young Madrid v Showvillage.

First division, tomorrow, NU13:

8.30am: Young Romans v NU2 Future Stars,

10am: Scorpions v Eleven Stars,

11.30am: United FC v Eleven Brothers, 1pm: Young Tigers v Arsenal,

2.30pm: Royal Bucks v FC Motherwell, Young Killers v Channel Porto. Sunday, NU13:

9am: NU7 Sundowns v Khuphuka Stars,

10.30am: NU7 Citizens v Liverpool,

12 noon: Motherwell United v Motherwell Real Stars,

1.30pm: Real City v Future Stars,

3pm: NU29 United v Milan Stars