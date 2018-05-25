Spectrum Trail Run Series starts tomorrow

Avid trail runners will be relishing the beauty of nature when they tackle the Spectrum Trail Run Series, which gets under way tomorrow.

This year will see the seventh edition of Port Elizabeth’s original three-race trail run series which was started in 2011 as the Baakens Trail Series.

The series has something for runners of all levels, with a long and short race version to choose from.

The second and third races in the series will be held on May 31 and June 3 and will take runners through the Baakens Valley, as well as some of the best inner-city trails Port Elizabeth has to offer.

In the long series, runners will have to navigate an 11km run tomorrow before they embark on an 8km night race next Thursday and the finale, an 18km expedition on June 3.

The short-run series will test runners in a 5km race one, followed by the 8km night race and another 5km run next Sunday.

Sheena O’Keeffe, from Free Spirit Adventures, said the race was a popular attraction for all ages.

With the safety of all runners of utmost importance to race organisers, emergency services will be on hand, while security operations will be conducted by Bradbury Protection Services along all race routes.

A host of lucky-draw prizes will be up for grabs, while local businesses involved in the race have come on board to offer their own specials. With online entries closed, runners will have two more chances to enter – today at Bridge Street Brewery from 5pm to 7pm and on race day from 12 to 2pm.

For those entering on race day, a late entry fee will be an additional R40.