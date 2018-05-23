Powerlifters pile on kilos for nationals

Nineteen Eastern Cape powerlifters will compete against the best in the country after they were selected to represent the province at the national powerlifting championships next month.

The team, which features both men and women across various divisions, was selected after the recent Eastern Cape Equipped Powerlifting Championships.

The South African Equipped Powerlifting Championships are set to take place in Potchefstroom on June 29 and 30.

The championships held earlier this month included a development competition, inter-schools and abled and disabled bench press competitions.

Assistant coach and provincial competitor Samantha Harding believes the team has a good mix of youth and experience and has the chance to do well.

“We do have a lot to improve on if we compare ourselves to other regions like Gauteng and the North West where they have regional competitions on a regular basis,” Harding said.

“But our athletes have put in a lot of work and have the potential to do well.”

Thabang Modukanele, competing in the 59kg weight division, set a new provincial record of 122.5kg squat and 170kg deadlift and a combined total of 392.5 as a sub-junior.

Panashe Mhari got his name into the provincial record books with his 125kg squat, 105kg bench and 162.5kg deadlift. He ended with a total of 392.5kg, all three lifts and total being a new record.

In the disabled female bench press competition, Mbasa Qilingele, competing in the 67kg division, set a new bench press record when she pushed 67.5kg.

Marshall Marsh set a bench press record of 142.5 kg in the 80kg weight division.

In the senior equipped female section, Patricia Harding set a new bench press record in the 52kg weight class with a lift of 82.5kg.

Competing in the 63kg class, Samantha Harding set two new records when she bench pressed 57.5kg before pulling a deadlift of 127.5kg. Her total of 285kg was also a new benchmark. In the senior equipped men, senior lifter Wonga Jola posted two new records in the bench and deadlift with lifts of 145kg and 232.5kg respectively in the 74kg weight class.

Jola also achieved a record in the total, with a combined weight of 597.5kg.

Eben Booysens, competing in the 93kg weight division, set a bench press record of 207.5kg.

The team for the nationals is:

Women: Patricia Harding, Anika Ferreira, Cayla Colling, Samantha Harding, Elisabeth Barry, Vanessa Lessing, Ilze-Mari Maritz (women’s coach)

Men: Thabang Modukanele, Panashe Mhari, Devean Frost, Awongiwe Nojaholo, Brendon Slabbert, Timothy Scott, Wonga Jola, Frans Vercuil, Eben Booyens, Gavin Stander, Steve Harding, André Ludik, Werner Benadie (ECPF president)