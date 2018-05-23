Anriette does it again

Star Port Elizabeth cyclist Anriette Schoeman secured her second consecutive Mine2Mine 140km Cycle Tour title in Zambia at the weekend.

Schoeman, 40, was the first woman home, crossing the finish line in three hours and 43 minutes.

She came fifth overall after Cape Town’s Jason Meaton took top honours in the men’s race.

Schoeman and Meaton were also the Herald Continental Cycle Tour’s Ultimate Challenge winners this year after gaining the best places in both the MTB and road races.

The Mine2Mine is sponsored by the Quantum Kansanshi and Sentinel mines and forms part of the Cycling Association of Zambia’s calendar.

The race started in Solwezi and finished in Kalumbila.

Schoeman said her previous experience, from having competed in the race last year, gave her an advantage on race day.

“I knew the race was not too hilly, but there are one or two little drags if you really put in a big effort – like two minutes of really suffering hard with the guys – then you can stick on with them.

“So, I banked on riding like that to break away from the other ladies.

“The organisers invited me to come to the race again this year since I had competed in [it] last year.

“The hospitality is absolutely fantastic. Zambia just has the basics – even the place where the race is hosted is very rural.

“The race was very well organised and was fantastic.

“It was a long race. You start at one mine and you finish at a mine in another town.

“The whole race is 140km – quite far for me to race normally.

“The road is a bit undulating in places, but it’s flat and fast.

“Everyone stays together. As long as you can stick in with the main group you are actually fine and you move forward fast.

“My race time was just [over] 3½ hours – a quick time for 140km, because there are no funny corners in the race or any technical stuff. It’s lovely racing, you just smash it for 140km.”

Schoeman is taking some time off with her family in Johannesburg before starting preparations for her next big assignment, the Knysna Cycle Tour in July.

She will then give her body only two weeks to recover before competing in the Wind Farm Classic in Jeffreys Bay.