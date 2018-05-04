Mountain bikers gear up for frenetic challenge on tranquil Hankey farm

Mountain bike enthusiasts are gearing up for a feast of outdoor action in the MySPAR MTB challenge on Sunday.

Held annually on the first Sunday of May and now in its seventh year, the race will see hundreds of riders contend with the scenic routes on the Zuurbron Farm as they do battle for the title.

The race, held in the picturesque surroundings of Jacques and Leisje Steenkamp’s farm on the R330 between Humansdorp and Hankey, promises thrills and spills for riders of all ages and levels.

The event offers four main distances – 60km, 40km, 20km and 10km.

In addition, there is a 10km run/walk for the whole family.

An estimated 620 participants were set to take on the challenges, race organiser Sue Smit said.

With online entries now closed, Smit said there would still be a chance for riders to enter either today at Wayne Pheiffer Cycles & Coffee Bar in Humewood (behind McDonald’s) between 4pm and 6pm, tomorrow at Cape Union Mart, Fountains Mall, Jeffreys Bay, between 2pm and 4pm or on race day at Zuurbron Farm from 6am.

However, late entries had to be limited due to numbers. Late entry fees would apply.

All entrants will require a Cycling South Africa licence for any race longer than 20km. Day licences can be purchased at R35.

Racing will commence from 8am with the 60km race, with each of the distances starting 10 minutes apart.

All registration closes at 7.30am.