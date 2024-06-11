Khomo Week offers EP chance to dazzle on home soil
It's not often EP's provincial schoolboy rugby teams have an opportunity to shine on home soil and they will be keen to dazzle when Gqeberha hosts the Grant Khomo U16 national tournament at Grey High from June 17 to 21.
This is the biggest schoolboy event in Gqeberha since the staging of the 2012 Craven Week at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.