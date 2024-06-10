EP Rugby must scrum down and tackle its problems

Power struggles, whether in sport, politics, business or any other sector, are never pretty.
And they are almost always detrimental to those meant to benefit from the institutions at the centre of the battles.
The fight in EP Rugby between ousted president Gerald Antonie and reinstated acting president George Malgas is a case in point.
The ultimate losers if the issue is not resolved amicably soon will be the players and rugby supporters, and rugby in the province as a whole.
While a court ruled last week that Malgas had to get his position back, there are those who refuse to accept the ruling and have resorted to hooliganism and even not-so-subtle intimidatory tactics.
On Friday afternoon, a media briefing at the Eastern Province Rugby Union’s offices was rudely disrupted by supporters of Antonie and his former deputy, Roger Serfontein.
The aim of the briefing, called by Malgas, was to update the public on the situation within EPRU.
But EPRU executive member and Sundays River Valley Rugby Union president Elbo Prince burst in as it started and hurled a string of unfounded accusations at Malgas.
He also vowed to “disrupt” any plans Malgas might have.
Every time Malgas attempted to speak, Prince raised his voice, until Malgas eventually gave up in disgust and ended the briefing.
On Thursday, Prince did the same — arriving unannounced at a special executive meeting called by Malgas to discuss the court judgment, shouting at him and the others present.
Prince was accompanied by armed men he claimed were his personal bodyguards.
The men, with their faces covered, stood silently in the corners of the meeting room.
In the context of the warring within EPRU, this could be interpreted as an intimidatory tactic.
Malgas, who said they were effectively being held hostage, refuses to be cowed, however, and is not planning to stand aside.
“I will not turn tail and run,” he said on Sunday.
“I started this ... and I have to go through with it.
“I think it is about the integrity of standing up for your principles and believing in the cause, which is EP Rugby and its future.”
What is happening within EPRU is disgraceful and needs to end.
If anyone is dissatisfied with a court ruling, there are legal steps which should be followed.
This kind of shameful behaviour, including the shocking disrespect allegedly shown by Prince to a woman at the meeting, cannot be allowed to continue.
It is doing EP rugby no favours.
It is surely time that the mother body, Saru, intervenes to try sort out the chaos that has engulfed the EP union.
HeraldLIVE
EP Rugby must scrum down and tackle its problems
None
Image: RIAAN MARAIS
HeraldLIVE
