The sky will not fall – South Africa is not the ANC
The short term will be volatile and absolutely painful, but necessary
Coalitions in the South African context are downright scary, and their dysfunctionality is in your face, but their outcomes are not different to the ANC mess we have been accustomed to.
We have been made to fear them as if they were an electoral option on the ballot. ..
