Patient’s death after 24-hour wait warrants thorough investigation
The sister of a Nelson Mandela Bay woman who died at the weekend in Dora Nginza Hospital’s casualty wing after an interminable wait to be attended to by a doctor is angry. Understandably so.
Thandeka Meintjies is demanding answers and wants accountability for the death of her sister, 60-year-old Nomonde Gula...
