Opinion

Community buy-in vital to support struggling schools

06 May 2024

About a year ago, The Herald carried a headline that read “Could your child learn here?”, along with a photograph of a dilapidated building that had been vandalised. That school was Greenville Primary in Bloemendal, which had been the target of yet another break-in, with the little infrastructure that was left destroyed.

At the time, not a single classroom at the school had been spared; all were broken...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Game Highlights: APR (Rwanda) v US Monastir (Tunisia)
Game Highlights: Rivers Hoopers (Nigeria) v AS Douanes (Senegal)

Most Read