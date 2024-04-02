Action, not words, needed to stop Nelson Mandela Bay crime
Just over a week ago, on the election campaign trail, President Cyril Ramaphosa said he was confident the government would be able to bring crime under control in Nelson Mandela Bay.
“My interaction with our people here has indicated to me the seriousness of this issue which we are addressing and will address with greater firmness,” he said...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.