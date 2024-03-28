Opinion

Time to resolve financial drama over student lodgings

Premium
28 March 2024
Editorial Comment
None

The drama continues to brew over student lodging in Nelson Mandela Bay, with property owners still waiting to be paid for February and March.

Students in Nelson Mandela Bay face the risk of homelessness if the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) fails to promptly settle its outstanding payments to accommodation providers...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South Africa's ANC fails in bid to ban former leader Zuma's party from polls
AKA & Tibz alleged killers arrive in court for bail hearing

Most Read