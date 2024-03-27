Antonie can mend fences with SA Rugby
It would appear Gerald Antonie’s election as unopposed president of the troubled EP Rugby Union has gone a long way to repairing the union’s badly damaged relationship with SA Rugby.
A more positive mood towards EP by the mother body was evident when SA Rugby deputy president Francois Davids said he would push for Gqeberha to host a Springbok Test match as soon as possible...
