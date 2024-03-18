Splurging R2.6m on officials’ accommodation just unacceptable
Every few months, this newspaper and our sister publication, Daily Dispatch, would highlight some of the major challenges at public health facilities in the Eastern Cape.
These challenges, as reported, are largely as a result of budget shortages, understaffing (because of budget constraints) and poor service offered by nurses and/or doctors. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.