Aspiring leaders can learn from Stevenson

There are few politicians in SA that, one can confidently say, are in it to make a real difference in their communities. Among those few is Bobby Stevenson — a DA Eastern Cape MPL who, after spending nearly four decades serving in local and provincial spheres of government, is set to retire from the provincial legislature in May.
One of the most respected and influential legislators in the Bhisho legislature, Stevenson spent the last 25 years there as a leader of the official opposition, fighting vigorously with the ruling party to bring about change.
He held those in power accountable, collecting data, asking the right questions and pushing for worthy causes.
And though it frustrated the ANC no end, Stevenson was ultimately respected for the role he played in the opposition — a role he carried out with the utmost decorum.
It was for this reason that he received a standing ovation from fellow MPLs in the legislature last week.
Stevenson served in local government at a time when councillors were not compensated for their work; for him it was a calling rather than a career opportunity.
As things changed over the years, and councillors and MPLs began to be paid — lucratively so — for their jobs, we have seen a different calibre of politicians emerging, those who see politics as a ticket to power and resources to enrich themselves.
In many cases, these careerist politicians aim for the highest positions to gain access to more power and influence, and instead of using that power for the greater good, it is applied for self-serving interests.
This is a phenomenon that cuts across political lines, where we see local and provincial public representatives putting minimal effort into changing the lives of South Africans for the better.
Stevenson was not one of those.
He was relentless in his pursuit for a better Eastern Cape.
Political leaders, and those aspiring to lead, can learn a lot from Stevenson about what it means to be a good public representative, and the difference one can make even from the opposition benches.
