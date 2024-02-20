Bafana must maintain Afcon momentum
Bafana Bafana cannot afford to bask in the afterglow of their heroic bronze medal finish at the African Cup of Nations because critical back-to-back World Cup qualifiers are looming in June.
SA coach Hugo Broos will be desperate for his team to maintain the momentum they gained during Afcon when they surprised friend and foe with a series of impressive displays...
