×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

Lesson to be learnt from demolition furore

08 February 2024
Editorial Comment
None

There has been an outcry from readers about the partial demolition of a property in Perridgevale, Gqeberha, by contractors of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.

The metro obtained a court order to effect the demolition as a garage on the property was built without approval...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'It is hard to accept,' - Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Brood after Afcon penalty ...
Can you tell difference between a real gun and a fake?

Most Read