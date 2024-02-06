Afcon glory tantalisingly close for revitalised Bafana
With the big prize within touching distance, glory is beckoning for a rejuvenated Bafana Bafana side as they contemplate a blockbuster African Cup of Nations semifinal against Nigeria on Wednesday.
When SA were beaten 2-0 by Mali in their opening game, the prophets of doom were shouting from the rooftops that Bafana would crash out of the tournament even before the knockout stage started...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.