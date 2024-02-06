×

Opinion

Afcon glory tantalisingly close for revitalised Bafana

06 February 2024
Editorial Comment
With the big prize within touching distance, glory is beckoning for a rejuvenated Bafana Bafana side as they contemplate a blockbuster African Cup of Nations semifinal against Nigeria on Wednesday.

When SA were beaten 2-0 by Mali in their opening game, the prophets of doom were shouting from the rooftops that Bafana would crash out of the tournament even before the knockout stage started...

