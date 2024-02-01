Nelson Mandela Bay metro must implement strategies to boost spending
Nelson Mandela Bay will soon face a financial crunch and the unspent capital budget will continue to hinder service delivery.
Once again, the municipality finds itself grappling with a significant financial setback as a mere 17% of its approved capital budget of R1.9bn has been used in the first half of the 2023/2024 financial year. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.