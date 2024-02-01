×

Opinion

Nelson Mandela Bay metro must implement strategies to boost spending

01 February 2024
Editorial Comment
Nelson Mandela Bay will soon face a financial crunch and the unspent capital budget will continue to hinder service delivery.

Once again, the municipality finds itself grappling with a significant financial setback as a mere 17% of its approved capital budget of R1.9bn has been used in the first half of the 2023/2024 financial year. ..

