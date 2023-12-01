×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

Urgent steps needed to protect e-hailing drivers

01 December 2023
Editorial Comment
None

Simply trying to make an honest living has become a game of Russian roulette for e-hailing taxi drivers in Nelson Mandela Bay.

On Wednesday, more than 100 e-hailing drivers gathered at the Van der Kemp’s Kloof nature reserve in Bethelsdorp, where the body of one of their own — Charles Musumhu — was found...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South Africa's rugby captain Siya Kolisi eats snails
EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...

Most Read