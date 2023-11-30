It’s time to have your say on Southern Cape oil and gas project
Do not be caught napping. If you are opposed to seismic testing for oil and gas exploration off the Southern Cape coast, you still have time to make your voice heard.
Earlier in November, the department of mineral resources and energy granted seismic exploration company CGG environmental authorisation to proceed with a speculative survey along the Agulhas Banks, and if its proposal goes unopposed, its operations could start as soon as January. ..
