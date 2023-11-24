×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

Bay-born general cruelly denied chance to shine in military high office

By Vuyo Mvoko - 24 November 2023

For many career soldiers in this country it has never got — and will never get — bigger than it did with Lieutenant-General Xolani Brian Ndlovu on March 9 2023, when all divisions of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) took turns, bowing before him, taking a salute as he was being formally installed as the chief of the army’s logistics division.

In a highly choreographed display of pomp and ceremony, air force aircraft flew past the Pretoria military headquarters, scores of the navy’s officers lit up the grounds with their all-white uniforms, and well-co-ordinated army forces marched past...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct

Latest