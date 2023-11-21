×

Opinion

Calls for Transnet privatisation warranted

21 November 2023
Editorial Comment
A business leader recently remarked that the rot in Eskom, as uncovered by the news media industry and at the Zondo Commission, was child’s play compared to the state of near collapse at Transnet.

It was hard to imagine that any entity could be worse than Eskom, but the impact of years of corruption and ultimately the capture of Transnet between 2009 and 2018 is being felt today and the situation is dire...

