Calls for Transnet privatisation warranted
A business leader recently remarked that the rot in Eskom, as uncovered by the news media industry and at the Zondo Commission, was child’s play compared to the state of near collapse at Transnet.
It was hard to imagine that any entity could be worse than Eskom, but the impact of years of corruption and ultimately the capture of Transnet between 2009 and 2018 is being felt today and the situation is dire...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.