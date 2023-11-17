Buyers beware: that deal may not be a deal after all
Just because you have oil doesn’t mean you’re going to be rich
We may be approaching a moment here in SA when it becomes prudent to warn potential investors that deals struck with the present government might not necessarily be viewed with much regard by the next one. In other words, buyers beware.
I’ve been reading through the draft SA National Petroleum Company (SANPC) Bill, gazetted on Monday by mineral resources & energy minister and ANC chair Gwede Mantashe. That conjunction of party and state is almost nauseating in the writing of it, but what the SANPC bill does is make it absolutely official. They are one and the same beast...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.