Foreign spaza shop owners scapegoats for government’s failures
In October, the department of home affairs, in partnership with the departments of human settlements, co-operative governance & traditional affairs, and small business development, as well as mayors from metro and district municipalities and traditional leaders, held an international migration workshop.
The aim of the workshop was to discuss the effects of illegal migration into the country...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.