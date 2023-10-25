China moves closer to cultivation of GMO maize and soybean seeds
A media article from Reuters this past week noted that China is closer to commercialising genetically modified maize and soybeans.
It stated that “China has approved 37 genetically modified maize seed varieties and 14 genetically modified soybean varieties, taking it close to commercial planting of GMO maize and soybeans.”..
