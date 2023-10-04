×

Opinion

Cable and infrastructure theft and vandalism needs to be taken more seriously

Premium
04 October 2023
Denise van Huyssteen
Columnist

Thousands of kilometres of cables are dug up out of the ground, ripped out of street light poles and railway lines, pulled down from overhead lines, every day across SA, feeding into a flourishing and illegal market for scrap metal.

Individually, each incident involves perhaps a few metres of cable, negligible amounts, but taken together there is a devastating economic impact on the ability of businesses to keep operating and to retain employment...

