Nelson Mandela Bay water insecurity crisis is not over
A few days ago, I read an article about the overflowing dams in the Eastern Cape.
Rains in the past few months have seen an increase in the water levels across the province, particularly the Algoa Water Supply System which supplies water to dams across the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality (NMB) region...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.