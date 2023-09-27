×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

Global and domestic wheat production dynamics and their implications for prices

Premium
27 September 2023
Wandile Sihlobo
Columnist

We recently published an optimistic view about the 2023/24 global grains supplies outlook, drawing on from data from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

However, the 2023/24 global wheat production prospects need a closer look as we continue to see reports of poor yields in the EU, Russia, Canada, Ukraine, Australia, UK and Kazakhstan...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...
"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...

Latest