Expected large global grain supplies will benefit consumers
This past week the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) released its monthly flagship report, the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report.
The report’s focus has shifted from the 2022/2023 season to the 2023/24 season, currently under way in the northern hemisphere and starting around October in the southern hemisphere...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.