Banyana must seize the moment at World Cup
Banyana Banyana must bury memories of their chaotic send-off and reach out for sporting immortality when they begin their quest for glory against Sweden in the Fifa Women’s World Cup on Sunday.
They go into the tournament as African champions and will be desperate to make an impact on a global stage when the eyes of the world will be on them...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.