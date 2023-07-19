×

Opinion

Banyana must seize the moment at World Cup

19 July 2023
Editorial Comment
Banyana Banyana must bury memories of their chaotic send-off and reach out for sporting immortality when they begin their quest for glory against Sweden in the Fifa Women’s World Cup on Sunday.

They go into the tournament as African champions and will be desperate to make an impact on a global stage when the eyes of the world will be on them...

