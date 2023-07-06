Stellenbosch University council an example of how to govern institutions properly
With the leadership of higher education unravelling around SA, this past week the Stellenbosch University (SU) council offered a master class in how to govern our treasured institutions.
Until now I have not commented about the goings on at my university not because I work there (my obligations as public thinker and writer outweighs my employment status) but because I am called in by the executive from time to time to advise on one or other policy; it would obviously be unwise to advise on the university’s direction and then lambaste its leaders in public for its choices. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.