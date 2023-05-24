Agriculture holds potential for job creation
On Tuesday last week, we received encouraging data on jobs in agriculture.
Stats SA indicated that in the first quarter of 2023 about 888,000 people were employed in primary agriculture, up 3% quarter-on-quarter and 5% year-on-year...
Agriculture holds potential for job creation
Columnist
On Tuesday last week, we received encouraging data on jobs in agriculture.
Stats SA indicated that in the first quarter of 2023 about 888,000 people were employed in primary agriculture, up 3% quarter-on-quarter and 5% year-on-year...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion