×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

Impact of Ramadan on the local economy

By Gishma Johnson - 23 April 2023

Ramadan is the ninth month on the Islamic calendar, and one of the holiest months as Muslims around the world observe abstinence from food, drink, sexual relations and smoking from sunrise to sunset with the purpose of fostering a deep connection with God.

But, it is also a month which is marked by significant spending...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras
Dr Nandipha, surrounded by armed police, escorted into court

Most Read