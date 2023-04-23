Success of Njoli Square depends on community
Perhaps one of the busiest — and buzziest — intersections in Nelson Mandela Bay, Njoli Square and the area surrounding it are set for a facelift.
This week, Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality officials and hawkers embarked on an illegal dumping awareness and cleanup campaign in the Kwazakhele area where Njoli Square is situated...
Success of Njoli Square depends on community
Perhaps one of the busiest — and buzziest — intersections in Nelson Mandela Bay, Njoli Square and the area surrounding it are set for a facelift.
This week, Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality officials and hawkers embarked on an illegal dumping awareness and cleanup campaign in the Kwazakhele area where Njoli Square is situated...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion