×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

The fight of the two elephants

Premium
04 January 2023
Gary Koekemoer
Columnist

Standing outside Gqeberha’s high court last week, when the priority should have been beach or braai, I was reminded of an African proverb that goes along the lines of “when elephants fight it is the grass that suffers”.

And I wondered if the battle between co-operative governance MEC Zolile Williams, who wants to institute an executive committee governance system, and current mayor Retief Odendaal, who is determined to keep the executive mayoral system, was exactly the fight of two elephants...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana
Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...

Most Read