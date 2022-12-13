Hand over the ship, captain, we don’t want to sink just yet
Or maybe just strike a compromise as it’s better to deal with the pilferer you know than the pilot you don’t
It may feel like a bit of a leap, but try if you can to pull yourself away from the here and now and instead imagine a scene of classic science fiction: a vast factory ship, half hidden in darkness, crawling through a sea of stars.
Try to see its immense hull, a looming darkness against the pinpricks of light. See it gleam in the dim, yellow rays of a distant sun, and see how battered and dented it is, scarred by the journeys of centuries. Imagine its wounded inner architecture where old, warped beams groan and creak...
Hand over the ship, captain, we don’t want to sink just yet
Or maybe just strike a compromise as it’s better to deal with the pilferer you know than the pilot you don’t
Columnist
It may feel like a bit of a leap, but try if you can to pull yourself away from the here and now and instead imagine a scene of classic science fiction: a vast factory ship, half hidden in darkness, crawling through a sea of stars.
Try to see its immense hull, a looming darkness against the pinpricks of light. See it gleam in the dim, yellow rays of a distant sun, and see how battered and dented it is, scarred by the journeys of centuries. Imagine its wounded inner architecture where old, warped beams groan and creak...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion