Action needed now to save the African penguin
Recently I had the privilege of listening to seabird scientist Professor Lorien Pichegru talk at the monthly Know-Your-Bay event at Bayworld on the extinction threat to the African penguin.
Her update comes after being personally targeted in the popular press in response to the suggested closing off sufficient areas around six critical penguin colonies to pelagic fishing. ..
Action needed now to save the African penguin
Columnist
Recently I had the privilege of listening to seabird scientist Professor Lorien Pichegru talk at the monthly Know-Your-Bay event at Bayworld on the extinction threat to the African penguin.
Her update comes after being personally targeted in the popular press in response to the suggested closing off sufficient areas around six critical penguin colonies to pelagic fishing. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion