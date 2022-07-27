Business is now gatvol of Ramaphosa’s empty talk of ‘compacts’
Solving load-shedding is the only way Ramaphosa survives the political storms he faces between now, December and 2024
Contrary to reports on social media, President Cyril Ramaphosa was in no way embarrassed or humiliated when he arrived on Sunday night to speak at the ANC’s KwaZulu-Natal conference.
The conference had elected a clearly pro radical economic transformation (RET, read pro Jacob Zuma and pro Zweli Mkhize) leadership. It had tossed out Sihle Zikalala, the former provincial chair (and still provincial chair, though not for much longer, you have to think), despite his cringing and cowardly flip-flop to the RET crowd from the looting in the province last year...
Editor-at-large & columnist
