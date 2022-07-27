×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

Overworked doctors, nurses need urgent assistance

27 July 2022
Editorial Comment
None

Public hospitals and clinics, along with the civil servants who run them, often get a bad rap for poor service.

At times, the criticism is fair, in cases where there appears to be a general lack of dignified care at particular medical facilities, and this newspaper has covered those matters extensively...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

‘There should be equal pay’: Praise for Banyana as fans greet Wafcon champions
Gift of the Givers officially open 13th borehole in parched metro

Most Read