Opinion

Nelson Mandela Bay can’t afford feel-good ‘co-ordinators’

18 July 2022
Editorial Comment
So what exactly do the Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral and youth co-ordinators do?  The responses to questions about what they are being paid to do have been vague and unsatisfactory so far.

These political appointees cost the city a total of R5.3m a year and do not seem to do much at all...

