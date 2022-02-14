Mzansi ’s ‘super blacks’more equal than others

People like Lindiwe Sisulu and Dali Mpofu think it’s fine to belittle others, but whatever you do don’t criticise them

There is a new and special class of people in SA. I call them the “super blacks”. This class has arrogated to itself the right to insult and denigrate other black people and races, but they must not be criticised. They have special rights to dignity, but black and other people who are not of their class don’t.



Yes, dear reader, through this class of people we can see that though the new SA is a mere 28 years old, we have transitioned from the great principle that “all are equal” to one where “some are more equal than others”. We are everything George Orwell’s novel Animal Farm foretold: from fighting a noble struggle for equality for all to the reality of a country where some are holier than thou...