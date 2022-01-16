How past romantic traumas can affect your marriage

Look out for signs that indicate potential problems and seek counselling

Mo and Phindi



If you’ve been married for however short period of time, you must already know that marriage is never just about the two of you. When you say “I do”, you also commit to each other’s parents, siblings, cousins, uncles, aunts, nephews and nieces. Sometimes, even friends. Meaning; though you are to live your lives independent of your relatives and friends, and with as minimal influence going forward from them as possible, you don’t just marry one another exclusively.



In addition, when you get married, you’re not just marrying a person. You marry their history too. However old they are, that’s how many years of history you’re marrying...