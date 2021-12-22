Keep our pool facilities functional

Once the pride of suburbs around Nelson Mandela Bay, municipal swimming pools have become an eyesore, possibly even a health and safety hazard.



These public pools, from the one in Bloemendal to the ones in Westering, Gelvandale, Motherwell and the Kings Beach pool, have not only over the years been a place to cool down as the mercury rises, but also a place where residents gathered to socialise...