Cancelling Plett Rage was a good decision

A looming fourth wave of Covid-19 and the threat posed by the newly identified Omicron variant of the virus notwithstanding, the annual matric jol on the Garden Route was set to kick off on Friday.



Between 800 and 1,000 matriculants were expected to attend the Plett Rage, an iconic festival that the organisers describe as a rite of passage for school leavers...