Soccer

SportsLIVE with BBK

PODCAST | Jesse Donn banging on the Bafana door

Bareng-Batho Kortjaas
Sports editor and columnist: Sunday Times
03 December 2021
Jesse Donn of SuperSport United during the DStv Premiership match between SuperSport United and Maritzburg United at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium on September 25.
Jesse Donn of SuperSport United during the DStv Premiership match between SuperSport United and Maritzburg United at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium on September 25.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Jesse Donn, the 22-year-old SuperSport United central defensive midfielder tells me about quietly establishing himself in the Matsatsantsa engine room, banging on the Bafana door, learning from Teboho Mokoena and Thamsanqa Gabuza and gives thoughts on the absence of white players. It is all in SportsLIVE with BBK.

Be a part of the conversation: 

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm, Spotify, Apple Podcast, Pocket Casts, Player.fm 

SportsLIVE with BBK is a TimesLIVE Podcasts production

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

A country in crisis
Wessa’s Koekemoer unpacks EC offshore exploration

Most Read