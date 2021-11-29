Time for government to lead SA

SA will implode if it’s locked down every time a new Covid-19 variant or wave emerges

The last time I checked, the job of the president and his cabinet was to lead the country. Yet on too many occasions our “leaders” don’t seem aware they have been given more than adequate powers to lead. Instead of doing so, they hold meetings, consult and then hold press conferences to announce they will consult even more.



Lead? No, that’s not for them...