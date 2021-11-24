Higher food prices not the doing of domestic farmers

In a year of large crop harvests following good rainfall, a few people probably thought consumer food price inflation would accelerate as we have witnessed in the past 10 months, averaging 6,6% year on year (compared with 4,5% year on year in 2020).



But the large crop harvests in SA contributed less towards price determination than production constraints in South America, combined with rising demand for oilseeds and grains in China...